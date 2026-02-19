The Japan News / Weekly Edition (2/20-2/26)
Our weekly ePaper presents the most noteworthy recent topics in an exciting, readable format. View the PDF now by clicking on the following link.
Weekly Edition Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Most Read
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Director Naomi Kawase's New Film Explores Heart Transplants in Ja...
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Mari Fukada Wins Gold in Women’s Sno...
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Rises on Tech Rally and Takaichi's S...
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Taiga Hasegawa Wins Silver in Men’s ...
-
Japanese Man Living in Iraq Suspected of Illegally Entering U.S. ...
-
Mark Zuckerberg Quizzed on Kids' Instagram Use in Social Media Tr...
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Russian Flag and Anthem Set to Return at Nex...
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Snowboarding Star Fukada Wins Gold in Hard-F...
Popular articles in the past week
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo...
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryuky...
-
Sanae Takaichi Elected 105th Prime Minister of Japan; Keeps All C...
-
Japan's Govt to Submit Road Map for Growth Strategy in March, PM ...
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Figure Skaters Riku Miura, Ryuichi Kihara Pa...
-
Tokyo’s New Record-Breaking Fountain Named ‘Tokyo Aqua Symphony’
-
CRA Leadership Election Will Center on Party Rebuilding; Lower Ho...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock ...
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reco...
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many Peop...
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo...
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages C...
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Befor...
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryuky...
Top Articles in JN Specialities
-
Tokyo University of the Arts Now Offering Free Guided Tour of New Storage Building, Completed in 2024
-
Exhibition Shows Keene’s Interactions with Showa-Era Writers in Tokyo, Features Newspaper Columns, Related Materials
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (1/30-2/5)
-
Step Back in Time at Historical Estate Renovated into a Commercial Complex in Tokyo
-
Prevent Accidents When Removing Snow from Roofs; Always Use Proper Gear and Follow Safety Precautions
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station