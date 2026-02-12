The Japan News / Weekly Edition (2/13-2/19)
Our weekly ePaper presents the most noteworthy recent topics in an exciting, readable format. View the PDF now by clicking on the following link.
Weekly Edition Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Most Read
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Japan Narrowly Takes Bronze in Ski Jumping M...
-
Takaichi and Financial Markets: Maintaining Confidence is Crucia...
-
Ice Sculptures Illuminated in Rainbow Color at Hokkaido Festival
-
Takaichi Wins Most Votes in a Single-Seat Constituency; Liberal D...
-
Double Elections in Osaka Pref.: Victories Cannot be Seen as Gain...
-
Suspect in Canada Shooting Is Identified as an 18-Year-Old with H...
-
Bangladesh Votes in Landmark Election after Gen Z Revolution
-
U.S. Shoots down Iranian Drone That Approached Aircraft Carrier
Popular articles in the past week
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reco...
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Befor...
-
LDP Wins Historic Landslide Victory
-
LDP Wins Landslide Victory, Secures Single-party Majority; Ruling...
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages C...
-
Symptomatic Measles Victim Visited Defense Ministry in Tokyo; May...
-
Measles Patient Flew Between Tokyo, Hokkaido in Late January; Lik...
-
SoftBank Launches AI Service for Call Centers That Converts Harsh...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock ...
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many Peop...
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance,...
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reco...
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefectu...
-
Japan, Qatar Ministers Agree on Need for Stable Energy Supplies; ...
-
Foreign Snowboarder in Serious Condition After Hanging in Midair ...
-
Record-Breaking Snow Cripples Public Transport in Hokkaido; 7,000...
Top Articles in JN Specialities
-
Tokyo University of the Arts Now Offering Free Guided Tour of New Storage Building, Completed in 2024
-
Exhibition Shows Keene’s Interactions with Showa-Era Writers in Tokyo, Features Newspaper Columns, Related Materials
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (1/16-1/22)
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (1/30-2/5)
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (1/23-1/29)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefecture