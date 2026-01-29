The Japan News / Weekly Edition (1/30-2/5)
Our weekly ePaper presents the most noteworthy recent topics in an exciting, readable format. View the PDF now by clicking on the following link.
Sakie Yokota, Last Surviving Parent of a North Korea Abductee, Ur...
Nissan's Key Domestic Plant for EVs Produced Just 20,000 Cars in ...
Tourists Flock to Ice Dome Lodge at Resort in Hokkaido, Japan; Fa...
Crowded Races Expected in Japan's Lower House Poll as Parties Shi...
M4.6 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Chiba Prefecture
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Rise as Defense Shares Gain on Elect...
Analysis of Election-Related X Posts Finds Users Have Highest Int...
Kyoto Sees 1st Post-Pandemic Drop in Chinese Visitors; Concerns R...
Record-Breaking Snow Cripples Public Transport in Hokkaido; 7,000...
Pentagon Foresees 'More Limited' Role in Deterring North Korea
Aonishiki Tops Atamifuji in Playoff to Win New Year Grand Sumo To...
KDDI Opens AI Data Center at Former Sharp Plant in Osaka Prefectu...
JR Tokai, Shizuoka Pref. Agree on Water Resources for Maglev Trai...
Lifestyle at Kyoto Traditional Machiya Townhouse to Be Showcased ...
Japan to Face Shortfall of 3.39 Million Workers in AI, Robotics i...
North Korea Possibly Launches Ballistic Missile
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall t...
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disa...
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizz...
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 After...
China Confirmed to Be Operating Drilling Vessel Near Japan-China ...
Tokyo, Yokohama Observe First Snowfall of Season; 1 Day Earlier t...
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance,...
M6.2 Earthquake Hits Japan's Tottori, Shimane Prefectures; No Tsu...
Disaster Preparedness / Apartment Management Associations: Instructions on What to Do in the Event of Power Outage
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (1/9-1/15)
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (1/16-1/22)
Tokyo University of the Arts Now Offering Free Guided Tour of New Storage Building, Completed in 2024
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (1/23-1/29)
