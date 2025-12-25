The Japan News / Weekly Edition (12/26-1/1)
Our weekly ePaper presents the most noteworthy recent topics in an exciting, readable format. View the PDF now by clicking on the following link.
Samurai Japan's New Uniforms for 2026 World Baseball Classic Unve...
Japan Prime Minister Gives 1st One-on-One Interview, Expresses Ho...
Japan’s Mitsubishi to Begin Procuring Gallium in Kazakhstan to Se...
French and German Ambassadors to Japan Call for Democracies to Un...
Major Japan Firms’ Average Winter Bonus Tops ¥1 Mil.
Southeastern Taiwan Shaken by Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake, No Immedi...
Dior’s New Creative Director Jonathan Anderson Takes Inspiration ...
A Middle-Class Family's Only Option: A $43,000 Health Insurance P...
U.S. Senate Resolution Backs Japan, Condemns China's Pressure
Japan Set to Participate in EU's R&D Framework, Aims to Boost Coo...
Popularity of Piggy Banks Across Time and Place Seen at Bank's Mu...
Artificial Intelligence Expands Possibilities for Foreign Languag...
Rakuten Develops New Large Language Model; ‘Rakuten AI 3.0’ Is On...
Nagano Pref. Village to Introduce Fines for Some Disruptive Behav...
Japan Eyes Plan to Accept Up To 1.23 Mil. Foreign Workers by End ...
Bank of Japan Considered U.S. Tariffs, Coming Shunto Wage Hike Ta...
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tens...
Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui Visits Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nu...
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by...
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Securit...
Japan Pulls out of Vietnam Nuclear Project, Complicating Hanoi's ...
Govt Aims to Expand NISA Program Lineup, Abolish Age Restriction
Blanket Eel Trade Restrictions Rejected
Key Japan Labor Group to Seek Pay Scale Hike
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (12/12-12/18)
Noodle Dining Shunsai / Rich Oyster Ramen to Savor at Odasaga; Experienced 68-year-old Owner Creates Numerous Ramen Varieties
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (12/5-12/11)
People Keep Loved Ones’ Ashes Close in Special Jewelry, Small Urns as Unique Way to Memorialize Them
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (12/19-12/25)
