The Japan News / Weekly Edition (11/21-11/27)
Our weekly ePaper presents the most noteworthy recent topics in an exciting, readable format. View the PDF now by clicking on the following link.
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to...
Japan's Government Monitors China's Propaganda Battle Over Takaic...
Graffiti on Trees along Kyoto Bamboo Forest Path Increasing; City...
Govt to Provide ¥20,000 to Child-Rearing Families; One-Time Payme...
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Snaps 4-Day Loss as Nvidia Outlook B...
Oita's Massive Fire Continues Burning into Thursday Morning; One ...
Elderly Man Attacked by Bear while Walking in Ono, Fukui Prefectu...
University of Tokyo Hospital Doctor Arrested for Alleged Bribery
China Urges Citizens to Refrain from Visiting Japan, Citing Surge...
Corporate Interim Earnings: Companies Must Devise Ways to Overcom...
Fire Damages 170 Buildings in Oita, Western Japan
No Easy Fix for Tokyo's Soaring Real Estate Prices
Japan Plans to Develop System of AI Evaluating Credibility of Oth...
Event Held at Kyoto State Guest House to Showcase Beauty of Tradi...
Taiwan's Lai Calls on China to Exercise Self-Restraint; Says Atta...
Japan Logs Trade Deficit of 1,223 B. Yen in Fiscal 1st Half
No End in Sight to Soaring Food Prices; Rising Costs for Labor, L...
Nikkei Index Tops 50,000 in Historic 1st, Propelled by AI, Semico...
Authorize Foreign-Grown Shine Muscat Grapes? Agriculture Ministry...
Financial Services Agency Mulls Allowing Banks to Hold Cryptocurr...
JR East Suica's Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be P...
Tokyo's Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
Plan for major Japanese Investment in U.S. Released ; Will Span S...
