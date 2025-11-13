The Japan News / Weekly Edition (11/14-11/20)
Our weekly ePaper presents the most noteworthy recent topics in an exciting, readable format. View the PDF now by clicking on the following link.
Weekly Edition Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
LDP Calls for Financial Support for Bear-Control Measures; Party ...
-
Japan's Ruling Party Establishes 3 Task Forces to Discuss Issues ...
-
Economic Impact Generated during Postseason by Dodgers' 3 Japanes...
-
Govt Plans to Urge Municipalities to Help Residents Cope with Ris...
-
Fourth Match of Ryuo Shogi Series Held at Racecourse; Victory Wou...
-
Stablecoin Issuer Predicts Growing Presence in Japan's Bond Marke...
-
Man Injured in Bear Attack While Walking Dog in Iwate
-
Hokkaido Boat Operator Head Pleads Not Guilty over Fatal Sinking
Popular articles in the past week
-
Tokyo's Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
JR East Suica's Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be P...
-
Japan Resumes Scallop Exports to China
-
South Korean Military Band Backs Out of Japan's Self-Defense Forc...
-
Researchers in U.S., Japan Offer Insight into Ghostly Neutrinos
-
Stand-ins Found Taking Japanese Language Tests for Foreigners See...
-
Dior, Gucci Adapt Kyoto’s Traditional Textiles for Modern Tastes
-
Tatsuya Nakadai, Japanese Actor, Dies at 92; Appeared in Films In...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Adults, Foreign Visitors Help Japanese Toy Market Expand, Hit ¥1 ...
-
Bank of Japan Chief Signals Need for More Data in Deciding Octobe...
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spe...
-
Japan Mobility Show to Feature Diverse Lineup from Classic Cars t...
-
Financial Services Agency Mulls Allowing Banks to Hold Cryptocurr...
-
Japan Logs Trade Deficit of 1,223 B. Yen in Fiscal 1st Half
-
Tokyo's Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
JR East Suica's Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be P...
"JN Specialities" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Old Town Blends with Extraordinary Art in Sumida
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (11/7-11/13)
-
Closed Kobe School Becomes Community Hub
-
Hiking Lower-Altitude Mountains Is Easy Way to Enjoy 4 Seasons, Get Good Exercise and Refresh Yourself
-
Disaster Relief Volunteers in Japan Must Ensure Their Own Safety with These Steps
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Adults, Foreign Visitors Help Japanese Toy Market Expand, Hit ¥1 Tril. for 2 Consecutive Years
-
Bank of Japan Chief Signals Need for More Data in Deciding October Move
-
Japan Mobility Show to Feature Diverse Lineup from Classic Cars to Future of Mobility
-
Financial Services Agency Mulls Allowing Banks to Hold Cryptocurrencies; Will Also Discuss Establishing Risk Management Frameworks
-
Japan Logs Trade Deficit of 1,223 B. Yen in Fiscal 1st Half