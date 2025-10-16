The Japan News / Weekly Edition (10/17-10/23)
Political Maneuvering Heats Up over Next Prime Minister; Ruling, ...
France Trims Wine Output Estimate after Summer Heat Wave
Newspaper Week: The Weight of Mission to Record History
Sumo Wrestlers Onosato, Hoshoryu Enjoy London Stroll Ahead of Tou...
2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo Records Over 25.5 Mil. Visitors during 184...
2 Female Residents at Nursing Home in Japan Confirmed Dead; Forme...
Double Typhoon Causes Severe Damage to Hachijojima Island; Water ...
Autumn Foliage Reaches Peak in Japan's Shiga Kogen Highlands
Japan Markets Brace for More Political Uncertainty Following News...
Oct. 7 Survivor Who Lost Boyfriend at Music Festival Vows to Talk...
Scientists Create Human Eggs Using Skin Cells
U.S President Trump Lands in Israel Ahead of Parliament Speech
Typhoon Nakri Approaches Daito Islands, Fear of Another Hit to Iz...
Japan’s Seven & i Forecasts 4% Drop in Operating Profit, Amid Slu...
Japan’s Opposition Parties Tangled in Complex Web of Aims, Ahead ...
Nissan Presents Plan to Transfer Oppama Plant Workers to Kyushu P...
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May S...
80 Years After The War / Remaking 'Death Railway' into 'Route of ...
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern...
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
‘September Says’ an Observation of Subtly Balanced, Close Family ...
Japanese Govt Sets New Goal of Multipurpose Humanoid Robots in Mo...
ROK Special Counsel Seek Arrest Warrant for Unification Church Le...
NASA Mars Rover Discovers Potential Signs of Ancient Life
