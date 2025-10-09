The Japan News / Weekly Edition (10/10-10/16)
Our weekly ePaper presents the most noteworthy recent topics in an exciting, readable format. View the PDF now by clicking on the following link.
Weekly Edition Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Susumu Kitagawa Wins Nobel Prize in Chemistry, Joins List of Japa...
-
Israelis Mourn Victims of Oct. 7 Hamas Attacks on 2nd Anniversary...
-
Head of U.S. Delegation: China Wants More Productive Conversation...
-
Kitagawa, Robson and Yaghi Win 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry
-
Typhoon Nakri to Approach Japan Over the Weekend; Will Near Okina...
-
Trump Says Israel and Hamas Have Agreed to the 'First Phase' of H...
-
Special Heavy Rain Warning for Tokyo’s Hachijo
-
Kitagawa Was ‘Impertinent’ as a University Student; Former Collea...
Popular articles in the past week
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern...
-
Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line, Oimachi Line suspended service from 1st ...
-
U.S. State Department Releases Statement on Newly Elected LDP Pre...
-
Powerful Typhoon Halong on Pacific Ocean near Japan on Wednesday,...
-
Sanae Takaichi Elected Japan LDP President, Poised to Be Japan's ...
-
Train Collision, Derailment Leads to Partial Suspension on Tokyu ...
-
Yohji Yamamoto Pays Tribute to Giorgio Armani at Paris Fashion We...
-
S. Korea PM Urges Solidarity in Face of Economic Uncertainty, Hai...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Japan Govt to Support Perovskite Solar Cell Mass Production With ...
-
Japan to Establish System for Sharing EV Battery Degradation Data...
-
BOJ to Consider Rate Hike through Early Next Year
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May S...
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking 'Death Railway' into 'Route of ...
-
S. Korea's Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More
-
ASIA INSIDE REVIEW: U.S. Pressures Southeast Asian Nations to Cra...
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
"JN Specialities" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (9/26-10/2)
-
Municipal Matchmaking Programs Prove Popular with Generation Z; Local Governments Adopting New Strategies to Boost Falling Marriage Rates
-
Tips for Sleeping Well in Disaster Shelters From Japanese Health Experts
-
Giants Parade the Streets During Tachineputa Festival in Goshogawara, Aomori Pref.
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (10/3-10/9)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More
-
ASIA INSIDE REVIEW: U.S. Pressures Southeast Asian Nations to Crack Down on Transshipped Chinese Exports
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan