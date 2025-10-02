The Japan News / Weekly Edition (10/3-10/9)
Our weekly ePaper presents the most noteworthy recent topics in an exciting, readable format. View the PDF now by clicking on the following link.
Weekly Edition Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
PM Ishiba Secures Stable Ties, Paving Way for Successor in Farewe...
-
Japanese Arita Porcelain Maker Marks 2 Years Since Establishing C...
-
Japan's ‘Most Dangerous Zoo’ in Sapporo Closed After 20 Yrs of Il...
-
Kiriko Festival Featuring Lantern Floats Among the Largest in Jap...
-
JIP to Prioritize Policy Agreement in Coalition Talks with LDP, K...
-
Hawaii Real Estate Investor Denies Improper Use of Shohei Ohtani'...
-
Jane Goodall, the Celebrated Primatologist and Conservationist, H...
-
Anrealage Unveils Garments Based on Works by Artists with Disabil...
Popular articles in the past week
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May S...
-
Japanese Govt Sets New Goal of Multipurpose Humanoid Robots in Mo...
-
Yokozuna Onosato Captures Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament Title with...
-
Japanese Nationals Lured to Scam Bases with False Promises, Contr...
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Fire Breaks Out at Haneda Airport Hangar During Demolition Work U...
-
Woman Suspected of Keeping Daughter’s Dead Body in Freezer, Repor...
-
Concerts to Mark Centenary of Tokyo Music Library; Now Shuttered,...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Japan's Real Wages, Consumer Spending Climb but Inflation Challen...
-
Japan Commerce Chamber Chair Speaks on Suntory Chair's Resignatio...
-
Japan to Establish System for Sharing EV Battery Degradation Data...
-
China’s Youth Unemployment Remains High at Over 17% in July Amid ...
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May S...
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning,...
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking 'Death Railway' into 'Route of ...
-
S. Korea's Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More
"JN Specialities" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Number of Trains Running on Japan’s Tokaido Shinkansen Bullet Train Line Hits Highest Ever at 383 Per Day on Average
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (9/26-10/2)
-
Municipal Matchmaking Programs Prove Popular with Generation Z; Local Governments Adopting New Strategies to Boost Falling Marriage Rates
-
Tips for Sleeping Well in Disaster Shelters From Japanese Health Experts
-
Giants Parade the Streets During Tachineputa Festival in Goshogawara, Aomori Pref.
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Real Wages, Consumer Spending Climb but Inflation Challenges Persist
-
Japan Commerce Chamber Chair Speaks on Suntory Chair’s Resignation, Says Leaders Should ‘Always Exercise Discipline’
-
Japan to Establish System for Sharing EV Battery Degradation Data, in Collaboration with Firms Including Toyota, Honda
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years