The Japan News / Weekly Edition (9/12-9/18)
Our weekly ePaper presents the most noteworthy recent topics in an exciting, readable format. View the PDF now by clicking on the following link.
Weekly Edition Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
China Coast Guard Ships Sail Around Japan's Senkaku Islands for R...
-
Defense Ministry Begins Development of ‘Bodyguard’ Satellites to ...
-
Railway Firms Aim to Attract Passengers Via Unique Station Events
-
BOJ to Consider Rate Hike through Early Next Year
-
Japan's Nikkei Stock Average Hits Record High as SoftBank Surges ...
-
Race Walk, Marathon in World Athletics Championships in Tokyo to ...
-
Nikkei Stock Average Hits Record Intraday High on Thursday
-
Charlie Kirk, Who Helped Build Support for Trump among Young Peop...
Popular articles in the past week
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning,...
-
Japan Commerce Chamber Chair Speaks on Suntory Chair's Resignatio...
-
Israeli Startup to Produce Kabayaki Grilled Eel ‘Meat’ in Japan U...
-
Animated Film ‘ChaO’ Tells Love Story Between Mermaid Princess an...
-
Hanshin Tigers Win Central League Championship for First Time in ...
-
Number of Trains Running on Japan's Tokaido Shinkansen Bullet Tra...
-
Japan to Aid Ukraine with Remote-Controlled Heavy Machinery for D...
-
A Lack of Innovation Weighs on Japan’s Economy
Popular articles in the past month
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m ...
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka's Minami ...
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metr...
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-S...
-
Japan's Dark Fantasy Manga ‘Tougen Anki’ Adapted into Anime; Desc...
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges...
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning,...
-
Taiwan to Fully Lift Import Restrictions on Japanese Foods for Fi...
"JN Specialities" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Surrendered but Then a Kamikaze Crew Flew Out. A Pilot’s Relative Sought to Understand Why He Went.
-
Tour of Retired Antarctic Research Ship ‘Shirase 5002’ Details Its Adventures; Reality of Life on Board Revealed of Record-Holding Vessel
-
Number of Trains Running on Japan’s Tokaido Shinkansen Bullet Train Line Hits Highest Ever at 383 Per Day on Average
-
Japan Govt Launches Initiative to Cull Deer in Southern Japanese Alps to Protect Vegetation in Area
-
Donald Keene’s WWII Experience Underlines Need for Peace, at Library Talk in Tokyo
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Japan’s Dark Fantasy Manga ‘Tougen Anki’ Adapted into Anime; Descendants of ‘Momotaro,’ Demons Clash in Evil vs. Evil Story
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years