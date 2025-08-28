The Japan News / Weekly Edition (8/29-9/4)
Our weekly ePaper presents the most noteworthy recent topics in an exciting, readable format. View the PDF now by clicking on the following link.
Weekly Edition Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Statues of Naked Women Being Removed From Public Spaces; Meant As...
-
Nikkei, Asahi Sue U.S. AI Startup over Unauthorized Use of Articl...
-
Soil Contaminated in Fukushima Nuclear Accident Set to be Dispose...
-
LDP Diet Members to Be Asked to Submit Signed Statements on Leade...
-
Shohei Ohtani Gets First Victory with Dodgers, Striking out Seaso...
-
Fire Breaks Out on Joetsu Shinkansen, Passenger Injured While Ext...
-
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Will Attend a Military Parade in ...
-
Federal Reserve Board and Trump: Eroding Central Bank Independenc...
Popular articles in the past week
-
Shinkansen Collides With Person at Higashi-Hiroshima Station; Tra...
-
S. Korean Lee Heads for U.S. to Meet Trump, Wrapping Up Trip to J...
-
Kabuki Film ‘Kokuho’ Hits ¥11 Billion at Box Office; Popularity S...
-
Extinct Mammal Fossil Excavated in Akan, Hokkaido, Reidentified; ...
-
Japan, South Korea Have Chance to Be True Neighbors, as Lee Expre...
-
Japan's Seafood Exports Still Hurting in Wake of Fukushima Incide...
-
Japan Cultivating Space Food Experts, Aiming to Prevent Loss of M...
-
Japanese Firms Expanding Medical Businesses in Africa, Aiming to ...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m ...
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimate...
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka's Minami ...
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Is...
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Advisory for the Pacific Coast, with Estimat...
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metr...
-
Tsunami Warning Issued with Estimated Maximum Wave Height at 3 Me...
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-S...
"JN Specialities" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Surrendered but Then a Kamikaze Crew Flew Out. A Pilot’s Relative Sought to Understand Why He Went.
-
Tracing Footsteps of Absolute Pacifists in Hawaii: Adopted Son Seiki Scatters Donald Keene’s Ashes at Sea
-
Japan Govt Launches Initiative to Cull Deer in Southern Japanese Alps to Protect Vegetation in Area
-
Donald Keene’s WWII Experience Underlines Need for Peace, at Library Talk in Tokyo
-
Tour of Retired Antarctic Research Ship ‘Shirase 5002’ Details Its Adventures; Reality of Life on Board Revealed of Record-Holding Vessel
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Foreign Residents in Japan a Record 3.68 Million People;Increase Seen in Regional Areas as Well as Major Cities