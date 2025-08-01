The Japan News / Weekly Edition (8/1-8/7)
Our weekly ePaper presents the most noteworthy recent topics in an exciting, readable format. View the PDF now by clicking on the following link.
Weekly Edition Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Stories from Lodge in Northern Japan Alps Told in Book; Lodge Man...
-
Japan's Nikkei Stock Average Gains as BOJ Policy Decision Lacks S...
-
Visitors to Giants Town Stadium Participate in Stargazing Event i...
-
Hopes Rise for More Nuclear Power in Japan after Hokkaido Reactor...
-
Tsunami Warnings for Japanese Archipelago: Strive to ‘Fear Proper...
-
JMA Lifts All Tsunami Advisories Issued After Kamchatka Peninsula...
-
CARTOON OF THE DAY (July 31)
-
Residents Return to Island Hit by 2024 Noto Quake; Much Cleanup W...
Popular articles in the past week
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimate...
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Advisory for the Pacific Coast, with Estimat...
-
Double Typhoons Approaching Japan; One to Okinawa, Another to Oga...
-
Tsunami Warning Issued with Estimated Maximum Wave Height at 3 Me...
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Is...
-
Typhoon Krosa Set to Remain Near Japan's Ogasawara Islands until ...
-
Japan Agrees to Increase U.S. Rice Imports by 75％, Invest $550 Bi...
-
30-Centimeter-High Tsunami Observed at 4 Locations in Hokkaido
Popular articles in the past month
-
Lawson to Offer Car Camping Service at Select Stores; 6 Chiba Sto...
-
Govt Announces Roadside Land Prices Across Japan Rose 2.7% on Ave...
-
Japan Real Wages Fall for 5th Month in May
-
3 Japan Firms OK'd to Export Seafood to China; 1st Reregistration...
-
New Banknotes Account for Only 30% of All Bills in Circulation; I...
-
Japan’s Exports to U.S. Drop for 3rd Straight Month in June
-
Govt Mandates Collecting, Recycling of Some Devices with Lithium-...
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan's Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong...
"JN Specialities" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Osaka Gourmet EXPO 2025 Ongoing at Osaka Castle Park; 30 Pop-up Food Stalls Offer Unique Tastes
-
Participants in Japanese Tradition of ‘Waterfall Meditation’ Find Sense of Fulfillment, Emotional Release
-
Experience Majestic Kurobe Gorge’s Shimo-No-Roka in VR; Visitors Take Virtual Trip to Gorge Where ‘There Are No Injuries’
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (7/25-7/31)
-
Terrifying Yokosuka Air Raid Experienced by Teenage Girl; Now 95, Woman Recalls Seeing Stricken Battleship Nagato
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Lawson to Offer Car Camping Service at Select Stores; 6 Chiba Stores to Offer Service from Monday
-
Japan Real Wages Fall for 5th Month in May
-
3 Japan Firms OK’d to Export Seafood to China; 1st Reregistration Since Release of Treated Water from Fukushima N-Plant
-
Japan’s Exports to U.S. Drop for 3rd Straight Month in June
-
Govt Mandates Collecting, Recycling of Some Devices with Lithium-Ion Batteries Amid Fire Concerns