The Japan News / Weekly Edition (6/20-6/26)
Our weekly ePaper presents the most noteworthy recent topics in an exciting, readable format. View the PDF now by clicking on the following link.
"JN Specialities" POPULAR ARTICLE
Tokyo’s Meguro Ward Office Tour Illuminates Architect Murano’s Masterpiece; Complex Features Japanese-style Rooms, Ponds
Satellites Help Farmers Herd Cattle, Determine Fertilizer Usage; Post-Disaster Efforts Aided from Space
Snowy Hikes Above 3,000 Meters in Spring Add Appeal to Tateyama Mountain Range in Toyama Pref.
Interacting with Goats Spreads Smiles at Firms, Welfare Facilities; Animal Has Spiritual Healing Effect
Over 500 People Join Michinoku Coastal Walk Event in Natori, Miyagi Pref.; Tracing Memories of 2011 Earthquake, Tsunami
JN ACCESS RANKING
Aichi Rice Production Under Siege from Warming Climate; Record Heat Stunts Crop Growth, Causes Greater Pest Activity
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
Trump: Nippon Steel Will Part Own U.S. Steel, U.S. to Be in Control; Share Distribution, Other Details Remain Unclear
Japan’s Core Inflation Hits More than 2-year High, Could Force Year-End BOJ Hike
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya