The Japan News / Weekly Edition (6/13-6/19)
"JN Specialities" POPULAR ARTICLE
Tokyo’s Meguro Ward Office Tour Illuminates Architect Murano’s Masterpiece; Complex Features Japanese-style Rooms, Ponds
Satellites Help Farmers Herd Cattle, Determine Fertilizer Usage; Post-Disaster Efforts Aided from Space
Interacting with Goats Spreads Smiles at Firms, Welfare Facilities; Animal Has Spiritual Healing Effect
Pioneer Kumamoto Building Multilingual Disaster Support Network for Growing Foreign Population; System Provides Nationwide Model
Over 500 People Join Michinoku Coastal Walk Event in Natori, Miyagi Pref.; Tracing Memories of 2011 Earthquake, Tsunami
JN ACCESS RANKING
Toyoda to Become Automobile Business Association of Japan Chairman; to Help Guide U.S. Tariff-Affected Industriessns
Advance Payments for 2025 Rice Foretell Rising Prices; Big Buyers Moving Early; Farmers Spurred to Grow More
Visitors to Japan Hit Single-Month Record High in April
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
Japan to Introduce Car Fuel with Up to 10% Biofuels from Fiscal 2028; Limited Rollout Expected at Areas with Refineries