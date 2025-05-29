The Japan News / Weekly Edition (5/30-6/5)
Weekly Edition Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
High Court Orders Japan, Tokyo Govts to Compensate over Probe
Muraoka Appointed Representative Director of Yomiuri Group; Syste...
Oikawa Appointed Editor-in-Chief of Yomiuri Group; System Led by ...
Niigata Pref. Students Learn About Agriculture, Climate Change on...
Nvidia Overcomes Tariff-Driven Turbulence to Deliver Q1 Results T...
Federal Court Blocks Trump from Imposing Sweeping Tariffs under E...
Soaring Rice Prices: Make Use of Debate to Reform Agricultural Po...
Germany's Merz Offers to Help Ukraine Develop Its Own Long-Range ...
Popular articles in the past week
2025 Expo Osaka: Japan Pavilion Security Guard Headset Goes Viral...
Japanese Students at Harvard Worried by U.S. Move; 260 at Harvard...
Nippon Steel’s Acquisition To Be Approved: Deal Should Be a Symbo...
Japanese Firefighter Who Worked in Quake-Hit Myanmar Hopes Others...
2025 Osaka Expo: Expo Venue Hit by Swarms of Chironomids; Organiz...
2025 Expo Osaka : Prefectures around Kansai Hope to Lure Tourists...
Tokyo’s Meguro Ward Office Tour Illuminates Architect Murano’s Ma...
World Forum on Japanese Culture Set to Kick Off; 1st Session to F...
Popular articles in the past month
Advance Payments for 2025 Rice Foretell Rising Prices; Big Buyers...
Rents Mark 30-Year-High Rate of Rise; Decrease in Disposable Inco...
Japanese Govt Mulls Raising Number of Cars to be Imported Under S...
Japan Must Boost Its ‘Indispensability,’ Urges JETRO Chair; Convi...
Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Pa...
ADB to Discuss Ending Loans to China Following Demand by U.S., AD...
Japan's Current Account Surplus Hits ¥30.3 Trillion in Fy2024; In...
Rice Prices Dip for First Time in 18 Weeks as Govt Stockpiles Rea...
"JN Specialities" POPULAR ARTICLE
Artist Allan West Portrays Nature’s Splendor with Japanese Paints, but in His World, Plants Aren’t Just Plants
Tokyo’s Meguro Ward Office Tour Illuminates Architect Murano’s Masterpiece; Complex Features Japanese-style Rooms, Ponds
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (5/2-5/8)
Pioneer Kumamoto Building Multilingual Disaster Support Network for Growing Foreign Population; System Provides Nationwide Model
Caution Urged for Drivers in Case of Underpass Flooding; Experts Warn of Car Submersion, Escape Means, Tools
JN ACCESS RANKING
