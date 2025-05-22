The Japan News / Weekly Edition (5/23-5/29)
Our weekly ePaper presents the most noteworthy recent topics in an exciting, readable format. View the PDF now by clicking on the following link.
Weekly Edition Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
AI System Eyed to Eliminate ‘Transportation Blank Areas’; Aiming ...
-
2025 Expo Osaka : Prefectures around Kansai Hope to Lure Tourists...
-
Yamanote, Other Lines Services Suspended at Rush Hour; 190,000 Pe...
-
World Forum on Japanese Culture Set to Kick Off; 1st Session to F...
-
Toyota to Release New EV in U.S., Japan; Bz Woodland Sales to Beg...
-
New Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi Aims for Rice Prices un...
-
My Number Cards for Health Insurance: Sluggish Usage Rate Shows L...
-
4th Round of Japan-U.S. Tariff Talks Set for Around May 30
Popular articles in the past week
-
Tokyo Experiences Temperatures Exceeding 30 C for 1st Time This Y...
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Expo Fails to Achieve Pledge of Line-Free Event;...
-
Former North Korean Agent Says Still Many Spies in South Korea Lo...
-
Nissan to Close 2 Kanagawa Prefecture Plants; Production Cuts Eye...
-
Headaches and Cigarettes: Conviction of Pyongyang Spies Reveals T...
-
Yokohama, Companies Look to Help Elderly Live Healthier Longer wi...
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Japan Expo Mascot Toys Donated to Baltic Pavilio...
-
Nissan to Offer Early Retirement to Japan Employees; 1st Such Off...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Core Inflation in Japan's Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
-
U.S. Holds Fire Over Yen Exchange Rate Targets; Bessent Said to U...
-
Rents Mark 30-Year-High Rate of Rise; Decrease in Disposable Inco...
-
Japanese Govt Mulls Raising Number of Cars to be Imported Under S...
-
Japan Must Boost Its ‘Indispensability,’ Urges JETRO Chair; Convi...
-
Japan Must Take Lead in Maintaining Free Trade System, Says Chair...
-
Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Japan’s 1st Casino Resort; Site ...
-
Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Pa...
"JN Specialities" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Artist Allan West Portrays Nature’s Splendor with Japanese Paints, but in His World, Plants Aren’t Just Plants
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (5/2-5/8)
-
Yuichiro Miura: I Challenge My Limits on Mountains; Overcoming Serious Illness, Aiming for French Alps Next
-
Kyotographie Highlights Humanity Through Historic Scenography
-
Pioneer Kumamoto Building Multilingual Disaster Support Network for Growing Foreign Population; System Provides Nationwide Model
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
U.S. Holds Fire Over Yen Exchange Rate Targets; Bessent Said to Understand Negative Impact on Markets
-
Rents Mark 30-Year-High Rate of Rise; Decrease in Disposable Income May Dampen Personal Consumption
-
Japanese Govt Mulls Raising Number of Cars to be Imported Under Simplified Screen System in U.S. Tariff Negotiations
-
Japan Must Boost Its ‘Indispensability,’ Urges JETRO Chair; Convince United States That Cooperation Will Be Beneficial
-
Japan Must Take Lead in Maintaining Free Trade System, Says Chairman of Japan Trade Group