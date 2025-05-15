The Japan News / Weekly Edition (5/16-5/22)
Our weekly ePaper presents the most noteworthy recent topics in an exciting, readable format. View the PDF now by clicking on the following link.
"JN Specialities" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Artist Allan West Portrays Nature’s Splendor with Japanese Paints, but in His World, Plants Aren’t Just Plants
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (5/2-5/8)
-
Checking for Disaster Risks Vital After Moving to New Area; Expert Suggests Walking Around Neighborhood to Familiarize Yourself with Surroundings
-
Yuichiro Miura: I Challenge My Limits on Mountains; Overcoming Serious Illness, Aiming for French Alps Next
-
Kyotographie Highlights Humanity Through Historic Scenography
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Core Inflation in Japan’s Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
-
U.S. Holds Fire Over Yen Exchange Rate Targets; Bessent Said to Understand Negative Impact on Markets
-
Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
-
Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
-
Japan Must Take Lead in Maintaining Free Trade System, Says Chairman of Japan Trade Group