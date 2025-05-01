The Japan News / Weekly Edition (5/2-5/8)
Our weekly ePaper presents the most noteworthy recent topics in an exciting, readable format. View the PDF now by clicking on the following link.
"JN Specialities" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Checking for Disaster Risks Vital After Moving to New Area; Expert Suggests Walking Around Neighborhood to Familiarize Yourself with Surroundings
-
Researcher Working to Preserve Natural Disaster Monuments; Disaster Lessons Getting Digitized
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (4/11-4/17)
-
Kyotographie Highlights Humanity Through Historic Scenography
-
Where Japanese Women Stand 40 Years After Equal Employment Opportunity Law; Narrowing Gap Has Not Been Easy
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
- U.S. Tariffs to Deal Serious Blow to Asia’s Emerging Economies; Firms with Production Bases in Southeast Asia May Be Forced to Restructure
- Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
- Stock Prices Swing: Red and Blue Change Places Daily in Tokyo
- Trump Aims to ‘Shock and Awe’ with Tariff Policy; Japanese Business Leader Examines U.S. Moves