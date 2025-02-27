The Japan News / Weekly Edition (2/28-3/6)
Our weekly ePaper presents the most noteworthy recent topics in an exciting, readable format. View the PDF now by clicking on the following link.
"JN Specialities" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (2/7-2/13)
-
Doctor Yellow Test Train to Be Retired as Shinkansen with New Tech to Take Over Rail Inspections
-
Japan’s Mountain Trails Are Seeing More Hikers, but Trail Menders Are Ageing
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (2/14-2/20)
-
Keene’s Love for Karuizawa Spanned Over Half Century; Quiet Place to Work, Interact with Great Authors
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Latin Countries Have No Choice but to Accept Deportees from U.S.; Fear Repatriations Will Lead to Greater Instability
- Ishiba Pledges to Boost Japan’s Investment in U.S. to $1 Trillion; Trump Says Meeting with Nippon Steel Execs Scheduled
- Myanmar Pro-Democracy Rebels Condemn Junta’s Airstrikes; In Tokyo, NUG Officials Decry Civilian Deaths
- Trump says Ishiba to Visit him for Talks This Week; Mentions Former Relationship with Abe
- ANA, JAL Cancel Flights Due to Heavy Snowfall