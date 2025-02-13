The Japan News / Weekly Edition (2/14-2/20)
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- Rihanna Makes First Court Appearance at the Trial of Her Partner A$AP Rocky, as Accuser Testifies
- Myanmar Pro-Democracy Rebels Condemn Junta’s Airstrikes; In Tokyo, NUG Officials Decry Civilian Deaths
- Electric Plane to Ship Cargo Between Kyushu Cities in Trial Run, in Hopes of a Greener Delivery Industry
- 2 Beatles Songs from ’90s to Be Remixed with AI for Clearer Vocals by John Lennon, Says George Harrison’s Son