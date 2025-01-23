The Japan News / Weekly Edition (1/24-1/30)
Our weekly ePaper presents the most noteworthy recent topics in an exciting, readable format. View the PDF now by clicking on the following link.
"JN Specialities" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Single Style / Tech-Savvy Elderly Woman Got 200,000 Followers
-
Former Shipbuilding Site Conveys History, Heritage of Japan’s Shipbuilding Industry; Uraga Brick Dock in Yokosuka, Rare Dry Dock in Japan
-
Fiery-Red Mountain Rocks at Dawn Delight Hikers
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (1/10-1/16)
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (1/17-1/23)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- Princess Kako Visits Imperial Palace on Her 30th Birthday
- Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes
- Japan Allows 5 Countries to Renew Working Holiday Visas; Britain, Canada Among Eligible Countries