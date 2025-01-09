The Japan News / Weekly Edition (1/10-1/16)
Our weekly ePaper presents the most noteworthy recent topics in an exciting, readable format. View the PDF now by clicking on the following link.
"JN Specialities"
Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
Fukushima N-plant Decommissioning Work Enters New Stage; Challenge of Removing Debris Plain to See
Single Style / Tech-Savvy Elderly Woman Got 200,000 Followers
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (12/20-12/26)
LEGEND / Late-blooming ‘Burning Spirit’ Made Boxing History
JN ACCESS RANKING
- New Energy Plan Reflects Fear of Reduced Competitiveness; Japan Concerned About Exclusion From Supply Chains
- ‘Maximum Use’ of Nuclear Power Eyed in Revised Energy Plan; Japan Seeks Decarbonization, Stable Supply of Enough Energy
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- Japan business Sentiment Improves Slightly, BOJ Tankan Shows