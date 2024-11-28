The Japan News / Weekly Edition (11/29-12/5)
"JN Specialities" POPULAR ARTICLE
New R&D Drone Facility in Tokyo to Change Logistics; MFLP/LOGIFRONT Tokyo Itabashi Aims to Solve
LEGEND / ‘Drifter’ Boo Takagi Still an All-Star Ukulele Player at 91
Number Nine 09 / Seafood Mazesoba Offers Delight Through Various Flavors; New Charm in Historical Soka
Connections between art, nobility on display at Tokyo museum
2024 Japan Writers Conference
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- Japan Business Circle Calls for China Resuming Visa-Free Travel; Keizai Doyukai Visit to Country Marks 1st in 8 Years
- ‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
- Major Start-Up Support Center Station Ai Opens in Nagoya; ¥15.3 Bil. Facility Built to Bring Together Emerging Companies