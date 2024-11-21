The Japan News / Weekly Edition (11/22-11/28)
Our weekly ePaper presents the most noteworthy recent topics in an exciting, readable format. View the PDF now by clicking on the following link.
"JN Specialities" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
YUJI Ramen TOKYO / Ramen Shop’s Unique ‘Tunakotsu’ Broth Made from Tuna Bones is Popular for its Rich, Light Taste
-
New R&D Drone Facility in Tokyo to Change Logistics; MFLP/LOGIFRONT Tokyo Itabashi Aims to Solve
-
Disaster preparedness / In Times of Disaster, Hearing Women’s Voices and Meeting Women’s Needs
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (11/1-11/7)
-
Ramen of Japan series / YUJI Ramen TOKYO
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Chinese Rights Lawyer’s Wife Seeks Support in Japan; Sophie Luo Calls for Beijing to Free Ding Jiaxi, Xu Zhiyong
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- ‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention