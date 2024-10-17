The Japan News / Weekly Edition (10/18-10/24)
Our weekly ePaper presents the most noteworthy recent topics in an exciting, readable format. View the PDF now by clicking on the following link.
"JN Specialities" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
-
Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!
-
Only Kids Can Squeeze Into World’s Smallest Bookstore
-
Secrets of Kyoto / Parades of Demons that Changed Images a Common Site in Ancient Kyoto; Demons Seen in Darkness that Surrounded Streets
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (9/27-10/3)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Japan-S. Korea Exchange Festival Held in Seoul
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- Typhoon Cimaron Forms South of Japan; Expected to Move Closer to Kyushu, Shikoku in Few Days
- Historic Change as Britain Closes Last Coal-Fired Power Plant; Transition to Clean Energy Vital for Economy, Human Health