The Japan News / Weekly Edition (10/4-10/10)
Our weekly ePaper presents the most noteworthy recent topics in an exciting, readable format. View the PDF now by clicking on the following link.
"JN Specialities" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Only Kids Can Squeeze Into World’s Smallest Bookstore
-
LEGEND / The Polka Dot Fantasy World of Yayoi Kusama
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (9/13-9/19)
-
Single Style / Mahjong has Become a Casual, Healthy Hobby; New Trend of Tile-Based Game has Players Enjoying Relaxed Atmosphere
-
Secrets of Kyoto / Parades of Demons that Changed Images a Common Site in Ancient Kyoto; Demons Seen in Darkness that Surrounded Streets
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Typhoon Bebinca Could Approach Southern Japan In Days; Heavy Storms Expected from Saturday (Update 1)
- Mooncake Sales in China Frosty Ahead of Fall Holidays, as Sluggish Economy and Govt Rules Take Their Toll