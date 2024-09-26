The Japan News / Weekly Edition (9/27-10/3)
Our weekly ePaper presents the most noteworthy recent topics in an exciting, readable format. View the PDF now by clicking on the following link.
"JN Specialities" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Single Style / My Solo Music Festival Experience: A Day At The Metropolitan Rock Festival
-
LEGEND / The Polka Dot Fantasy World of Yayoi Kusama
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (9/6-9/12)
-
Only Kids Can Squeeze Into World’s Smallest Bookstore
-
Single Style / Mahjong has Become a Casual, Healthy Hobby; New Trend of Tile-Based Game has Players Enjoying Relaxed Atmosphere
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Japanese Companies Increasing Efforts to Hire Foreign Students; Firms, Local Governments Help Them Acquire Skills to Find Jobs in Japan
- Typhoon Bebinca Could Approach Southern Japan In Days; Heavy Storms Expected from Saturday (Update 1)