The Japan News / Weekly Edition (8/16-8/22)
Our weekly ePaper presents the most noteworthy recent topics in an exciting, readable format. View the PDF now by clicking on the following link.
"JN Specialities" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
-
Kabuki Star Kataoka Ainosuke: Lupin III Kabuki Play Will be ‘Double the Fun’
-
Single Style / Leaving the Office, Going Freelance: Two Workers Tell Their Stories
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (7/26-8/1)
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (8/2-8/8)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Govt Panel to Propose ¥50 Raise in Average Minimum Wage; Increase Would Set Record High for 4th Straight Year
- BOJ to Mull Raising Interest Rates to 0.25%
- Japan Cuts Growth Forecast, Prime Minister Warns of Weak-Yen Pain
- Major Japanese Real Estate Companies Broaden Presence in Asia; Technologies to Tackle Environmental Issues Attracting Interest
- Lodging Taxes Mulled Across Japan as Response to Overtourism; Business Community Voices Concerns About Impact