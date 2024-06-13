The Japan News / Weekly Edition (6/14-6/20)
Our weekly ePaper presents the most noteworthy recent topics in an exciting, readable format. View the PDF now by clicking on the following link.
"JN Specialities" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Landscape Artists Show Talent in Truck-bed Contest in Osaka
-
Rakugo Scholar Matthew Shores to Talk at Waseda University in Japanese about His Research; First in the Donald Keene Memorial Foundation Lecture Series
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (5/24-5/30)
-
Japanese Supermarket Becomes Place for Japanese, Muslims to Interact; Offers Halal-certified Products Alongside Typical Japanese Products
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (5/31-6/6)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
- Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Tokyo District Court Rules AI Cannot Be Issued Patents; Law Recognizes Only ‘Natural Persons’ as Inventors
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected