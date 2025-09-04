Vegan Noodles Instant Ramen Lineup Relaunched with 3 Enhanced Flavors: Tan-Tan, Hot and Sour, Soy Sauce

The Japan News

From left: The new Vegan Noodles lineup of Soy Sauce Ramen, Tan-Tan Ramen, Hot and Sour Ramen

Food manufacturer Yamadai Corp., based in Yachiyo, Ibaraki Prefecture, is relaunching its Vegan Noodles line of cup noodles, which contain no animal-derived ingredients or alcohol and are popular among many groups, including inbound tourists.

The new lineup will go on sale on Sept. 15.

Under the supervision of T’s Restaurant, a vegan eatery based in the Jiyugaoka in Meguro Ward, Tokyo, the Vegan Noodles line was first launched in 2015 and has since undergone successive improvements. The product line comprises three varieties: Tan-Tan Ramen, Hot and Sour Ramen, and Soy Sauce Ramen. For the first relaunch in five years, the thick noodles, made using Yamadai’s unique non-fried noodle production method, are now smoother and more glutinous.

The cross-section of the noodles has been changed from round to square, allowing the soup to cling to them more easily. Furthermore, the shelf life has been extended from 9 months to 1 year, helping reduce food waste and boosting export capabilities.

Non-fried thick noodles

T’s Tantan, a group of vegan ramen shops with ties to T’s Restaurant and operated by JR East Cross Station Co. at East Japan Railway Co. stations including Tokyo Station, are popular with foreign visitors. It has been featured in The Japan News’ Ramen of Japan series.

The umami flavor in Vegan Noodles is achieved using vegetables and spices. Despite the lack of any animal product or alcohol, there is a surprisingly deep flavor and richness for a cup noodle product, and they do not make you feel heavy.

Instant ramen was born in Japan in 1958 and is now enjoyed worldwide. However, specifically vegan products remain a rarity.

Yamadai has seen sales of its Vegan Noodles triple over the past decade. Currently sold in about 10 countries, including the United States, Canada, Singapore and Switzerland, the company aims to further expand its global distribution channels.

Masako Shimokawa, president of T’s Restaurant operator TOKYO-T’s, and Keiichi Okubo, president of Yamadai, held a joint press conference at the restaurant on Tuesday. According to Shimokawa, some inbound tourists will buy Vegan Noodles at the Tokyo Station shop before traveling elsewhere in Japan.

Masako Shimokawa, president of TOKYO-T’s, left, and Keiichi Okubo, president of Yamadai, hold a press conference at T’s Restaurant in Meguro Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

“Yamadai understood our restaurant’s concept of spreading awareness about the importance of health through food, and now their healthy cup noodles have become even more delicious,” she added.

Okubo shared his aspirations: “There are people all over the world who appreciate products specifically designed for vegans. We will take time to enhance [Vegan Noodles] and continue to spread the product.”

The price remains unchanged at ¥237 (tax included) each. The lineup will be sold at supermarkets and drugstores nationwide, as well as at T’s Restaurant and all T’s Tantan outlets.

