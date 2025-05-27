Savor the New ‘Ramen of Japan’ E-book; Features 30 Recommended Shops in Japanese, English
13:43 JST, May 27, 2025
“Ramen of Japan,” the popular column by Japan News Senior Writer Futoshi Mori, is now available as an e-book.
A passionate ramen enthusiast, Mori has visited shops across the country. “Ramen of Japan” introduces 30 of his top recommendations, with text in both Japanese and English.
This isn’t just a guidebook describing the taste of specific dishes — Mori’s book explains in detail the shop owners’ passion for each bowl, their efforts to achieve their ideal flavors, and the tapestry of their lives.▼Click the icons below to purchase “Ramen of Japan” for just ¥880.
