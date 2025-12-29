Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>JN Specialities>Perspectives

Kawasaki Releases Guide to Sheltering at Home During Disasters, with Essential Tips for Apartment Residents

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Kawasaki’s new disaster preparedness booklet

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:44 JST, December 29, 2025

Kawasaki has published a booklet for residents to refer to when sheltering at home during disasters. It includes a section on “condominium disaster preparedness,” reflecting the city’s large number of multi-unit apartment buildings.

In 2017, the city released a booklet summarizing more broadly how to prepare for a disaster. Officials say the latest guide focuses specifically on sheltering at home, incorporating new lessons drawn from recent disasters, including the Noto Peninsula Earthquake.

Through a manga featuring a family of four — two parents and their two children — the booklet explains how to use portable toilets and why it is crucial to secure furniture. In the section on food and household supplies, it highlights a challenge unique to apartment living: carrying water and relief items up flights of stairs after a disaster. Consequently, it urges residents on higher floors to stock extra supplies.

The booklet is 16 pages long and B5-size. The city printed 18,200 copies and distributed them at ward offices and other locations. It is also available for download on the city’s website.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Perspectives Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"JN Specialities" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING