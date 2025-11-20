Yomiuri International Cooperation Prize: Prize fosters future generations of professionals

Courtesy of REALs

Seya, right, visits a displaced persons camp in Syria on Nov. 1. The man on the left lost his wife and newborn child in air raids.

The late Yutaka Akino, an assistant professor at the University of Tsukuba, became the laureate of the Yomiuri International Cooperation Prize in 1998. In the same year, Akino was shot dead at the age of 48 by anti-government forces in Tajikistan while dispatched with the United Nations Mission of Observers.

His wife Yoko attended the award ceremony on behalf of her husband. The Akino Yutaka Eurasia Foundation was established using the prize money and other funds. The foundation was set up by Yoko and others including Yoshikazu Hirose, a former student of Akino’s and a professor at the National Defense Academy, hoping to nurture future professionals like the late professor.

Though Yoko initially declined the prize, she decided to establish the foundation after being persuaded by those around her.

In 2000, Seya received the Akino Yutaka Award, which was created by the foundation. With a research grant from the award, she conducted field research on ethnic reconciliation in the former Yugoslavia. The experience became foundational to her current activities, she said.

“For the first time, something I had devoted myself to out of my convictions was recognized in a meaningful way, which gave me the courage to move forward,” Seya recalled.

“Seya, who works around the world, perfectly matches Akino’s spirit,” said Hirose, who served as secretary general of the foundation. “The foundation traces its origin to Yoko’s decision to receive the prize on behalf of her late husband, even though she initially hesitated. I am so glad that the beliefs of Akino, who was an action-oriented man, have been carried on through the Yomiuri International Cooperation Prize.”

Seya said she learned “the field-oriented approach of visiting a country’s rural areas before entering its capital” after working with Sadako Ogata, laureate of the first Yomiuri International Cooperation Prize.

Clearly, the prize has helped foster future generations devoted to international contributions.

Committee chair: Seya realizes people-focused security

The following is a statement by Kenichiro Sasae, chair of the Yomiuri International Cooperation Prize Selection Committee.

A seasoned female expert on disarmament, demobilization and reintegration (DDR), Seya has contributed to peacebuilding and humanitarian assistance in conflict regions such as the Middle East and Africa.

In particular, she has steadily worked on assistance in Afghanistan, where the Taliban continues to oppress the population. She has protected and supported Afghans, including many women, in difficult situations.

It is the story of a woman who has put the human security that Japan places great emphasis on into action, fighting her way through life.