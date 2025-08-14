A Mirror-Image Game Turns Baseball on its Head

Old & New video

By Ryuzo Suzuki / Yomiuri Shimbun Senior Photographer

A player is forced out at first base, which is located where third base would be under normal rules, after he hit a ground ball at the lefty baseball event held at Matsunoki athletic field in Suginami Ward, Tokyo.

A special baseball game where only left-handed playing is allowed and the bases are run in a clockwise direction was held on July 27 at Matsunoki athletic field in Suginami Ward, Tokyo.

The annual event, organized by the Suginami Ward elementary school PTA baseball association, was first held in 2010. This year marks the 10th time it has been held, after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yoshihiko Nimura, 80, then chairman of the association, started the event to commemorate the association’s 45th anniversary.

A runner runs from third base to home in a clockwise direction, opposite from the usual direction.

In baseball, infielders, except for the first baseman, typically throw the ball to their left after catching it, so many are right-handed. Moreover, right-handed catchers are said to be in an advantageous position because when throwing, such as during a stolen base attempt, a right-handed batter often gets in the way of a left-handed catcher trying to throw the ball.

The “lefty zone,” in which batters are allowed to change direction toward first base even if they mistakenly run to third base.

Left-handed Nimura had a strong desire to become a catcher throughout his long baseball life. When he shared this aspiration with his left-handed baseball friends, it resonated with them, leading Nimura and others to hold the lefty baseball event. The change in base-running direction creates an angle that allows left-handed infielders to make throws comfortably.

A left-handed pitcher makes a throw.

However, out of habit, even left-handed batters frequently start running toward normal first base immediately after hitting the ball. Therefore, this event has a special rule where a line is drawn approximately 3 meters from the home base to the pitcher’s side, designating the area as a “lefty zone” in which batters are allowed to change directions toward the normal third base.

About 20 players as well as 20 umpires and officials participated in this year’s event, held under the scorching sun, and played a 7-inning game.

Akihiro Taniguchi, center, is named the MVP for the 10th installment of the lefties baseball event.

“In the past, the event once had four teams compete. I would like to make a fresh try in the future with participating teams that are too many to fit into one venue,” said Nimura, now chairman of the event, at the opening ceremony. “Those who have played baseball always have teammates and friends. I would like you to make more friends so that we can hold the event next year with at least twice as many teams as this year.”

Akihiro Taniguchi, 36, a company employee from the ward who was named this year’s MVP, has participated in the event since it started. “While I sometimes feel restricted by throwing and batting left-handed in my daily baseball practices, I can play freely at this event because everyone is playing left-handed. I definitely want to participate again next year,” he said.

The event is open to anyone who plays left-handed, even if they are right-handed. Participants must be over 30 years old or have a child in elementary school or older. Those living outside the ward can participate if they have baseball experience.