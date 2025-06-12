‘Goats Are Part of My Family’; Finding Joy, and Less Work, After Welcoming Goats into the Home
11:02 JST, June 12, 2025
CHIBA – A female company employee in Chiba has three goats at her family home.
Her family started keeping goats over 10 years ago. At that time, they were struggling to weed their large garden. They got two goats, one male and one female, from acquaintances. After the goats arrived, the situation greatly improved, according to her.
Since then, the number has increased to as many as nine goats at once. Her family has given some of the goats away to others, including a Self-Defense Forces base, to help with weeding.
The family now think of the goats as pets, not just furry groundskeepers. They seem to have gotten used to being treated as such, so they now prefer to eat grass cut for them by humans rather than plants growing in the ground. “We may have spoiled them,” she said with laugh.
“I like the way they move slowly. They are part of my family,” she said.
"JN Specialities" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo’s Meguro Ward Office Tour Illuminates Architect Murano’s Masterpiece; Complex Features Japanese-style Rooms, Ponds
-
Satellites Help Farmers Herd Cattle, Determine Fertilizer Usage; Post-Disaster Efforts Aided from Space
-
Interacting with Goats Spreads Smiles at Firms, Welfare Facilities; Animal Has Spiritual Healing Effect
-
Pioneer Kumamoto Building Multilingual Disaster Support Network for Growing Foreign Population; System Provides Nationwide Model
-
Over 500 People Join Michinoku Coastal Walk Event in Natori, Miyagi Pref.; Tracing Memories of 2011 Earthquake, Tsunami
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Toyoda to Become Automobile Business Association of Japan Chairman; to Help Guide U.S. Tariff-Affected Industriessns
-
Advance Payments for 2025 Rice Foretell Rising Prices; Big Buyers Moving Early; Farmers Spurred to Grow More
-
Visitors to Japan Hit Single-Month Record High in April
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Japan to Introduce Car Fuel with Up to 10% Biofuels from Fiscal 2028; Limited Rollout Expected at Areas with Refineries