11 Companies, Others Announce ‘Food of Future’ to Be Offered at Osaka-Kansai Expo; 100 Booths to Be Set Up

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Foods to be offered at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo is displayed in Osaka.

OSAKA — Eleven companies and others that will run food booths at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, which opens in April, announced on Feb. 4 the menus they will offer at the event.

They are promoting “foods of the future,” including gluten-free ramen noodles that do not use wheat flour and imagawayaki, a traditional Japanese pancake filled with bean jam, which can be eaten while frozen.

New food-related technologies will also be a highlight of the Expo.

Major conveyor-belt sushi chain Akindo Sushiro Co. will sell sushi using sea urchin and mackerel that have been farmed on land. Nichirei Corp., a leading frozen food company, will offer frozen imagawayaki that keeps well and can be eaten as is, and smoothies that use freezing technology.

According to the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, the managing operator of this Expo, about 100 booths, including restaurants at foreign pavilions, will be set up at the site.

Hiroyuki Ishige, the secretary general of association, called for visitors to “visit the site with your family and friends for as many gourmet experiences as possible.”