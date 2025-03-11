11 Companies, Others Announce ‘Food of Future’ to Be Offered at Osaka-Kansai Expo; 100 Booths to Be Set Up
10:58 JST, March 11, 2025
OSAKA — Eleven companies and others that will run food booths at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, which opens in April, announced on Feb. 4 the menus they will offer at the event.
They are promoting “foods of the future,” including gluten-free ramen noodles that do not use wheat flour and imagawayaki, a traditional Japanese pancake filled with bean jam, which can be eaten while frozen.
New food-related technologies will also be a highlight of the Expo.
Major conveyor-belt sushi chain Akindo Sushiro Co. will sell sushi using sea urchin and mackerel that have been farmed on land. Nichirei Corp., a leading frozen food company, will offer frozen imagawayaki that keeps well and can be eaten as is, and smoothies that use freezing technology.
According to the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, the managing operator of this Expo, about 100 booths, including restaurants at foreign pavilions, will be set up at the site.
Hiroyuki Ishige, the secretary general of association, called for visitors to “visit the site with your family and friends for as many gourmet experiences as possible.”
"JN Specialities" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Kyogen Traditional Japanese Performing Art Gets Modern Twist; Special Event Features Dancers, Avatar Robots to Become More Accessible
-
Japan’s Mountain Trails Are Seeing More Hikers, but Trail Menders Are Ageing
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (2/14-2/20)
-
Keene’s Love for Karuizawa Spanned Over Half Century; Quiet Place to Work, Interact with Great Authors
-
One-Person Publishers Create Unique Books
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Stockpiled Rice to Be Released, Govt Says; 1st Time to Release Rice Reserves for Market Stabilization
- Latin Countries Have No Choice but to Accept Deportees from U.S.; Fear Repatriations Will Lead to Greater Instability
- Avalanche Breaks Out at Ski Resort in Hokkaido; 1 Reportedly Conscious Person Sent to Hospital
- Competition for ‘Non-Terrestrial’ Network Systems Intensifying in Japan; Docomo Aims to Commercialize High-Altitude Platform Systems by 2026