Kyogen Traditional Japanese Performing Art Gets Modern Twist; Special Event Features Dancers, Avatar Robots to Become More Accessible

By Ryuzo Suzuki / Yomiuri Shimbun Senior Photographer

Kyogen performer Yataro Okura explains the kyogen traditional performing art to the audience with Sae, who remotely operates an avatar robot OriHime from Saitama Prefecture, at the Kanagawa Mirai Kyogen Shin event. Sae served as a special navigator for the event and expressed her joy and sadness by changing the robot’s position without uttering a word. Momo Hojo, right, organized and hosted the event held at the Kawasaki Noh Theater in Kawasaki on Feb. 8.

An event combining kyogen traditional Japanese comic theater, an avatar robot and dancers was held at the Kawasaki Noh Theater in Kawasaki on Feb. 8.

Kyogen and noh are traditional Japanese performing arts that were recognized by the government during the Edo period (1603-1867). Today, they are listed on the UNESCO World Intangible Cultural Heritage list. Kyogen has an element of mimicry and incorporates characteristics of a realistic dialogue-based play.

The event, Kanagawa Mirai Kyogen Shin, was organized by Momo Hojo, a traditional Japanese dancer. She said that she feels bothered by the fact that, while traditional Japanese performing arts are wonderful, it is hard to organize these types of performances and watch them live. So, she organized the event in order to make the art form more accessible.

An OriHime is placed at the venue so Akira Nanjo can watch the kyogen plays from Kyoto.

“Kyogen represents the essence of human beings in a humorous way and has a universal quality that resonates with us in modern times,” Hojo said. “So, I thought kyogen would be the best new-generation performance in which anyone can watch and participate.”

The last part of the event’s name, “shin” has various meanings in Japanese, including “new,” “progress” and “trust.” In addition, the word also means “heart,” which is important for people to understand each other.

The event opened with Madoka Yashiro, who danced in a robotic style, and street dancer Mutsukin performing on stage in front of an avatar robot OriHime.

Madoka Yashiro, right, and Mutsukin dance in front of the audience and an OriHime at the beginning of the event.

The OriHime was remotely operated by Sae, a woman in Saitama Prefecture.

As Sae has difficulty leaving the house due to her illness, she usually works at various places by operating the robot. OriHime is equipped with a camera, a microphone and a speaker, allowing Sae to see and talk to people, as well as move the robot’s head and hands, from her home.

People with guide dogs watch the event.

Following the dance performance, Yataro Okura, a kyogen performer from the over 700-year-old kyogen school of Okura, appeared on stage and explained the performing art with Sae via OriHime while demonstrating kyogen to the audience.

Traditional kyogen plays were also performed. In the play “Rokujizo,” Yashiro and Mutsukin played characters who pretended to be jizo Buddha statues in traditional costumes.

Okura, left, performs the kyogen play “Nasu no Yoichi” while Kimihiro Taketani plays the koto string instrument.

In another play, “Nasu no Yoichi,” a koto string instrument was played. Performing kyogen plays with accompaniment from string instruments was long forbidden, including during the Edo period.

“Even as times are changing, I wanted to communicate the importance of the ‘heart’ to the audience,” said Okura.

Akira Nanjo, a woman in Kyoto who watched the event via OriHime, said: “I was so immersed that I forgot that I was watching it through a robot. When I spoke with Sae via direct messages during the breaks, I felt a connection that made me feel as if we were together in the same space.”

Hojo said: “I would like to protect the tradition in the future, and at the same time, attract larger audiences by using the latest technologies. By doing so, I want to use the stage to connect the hearts of everyone living today.”