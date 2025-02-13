Learn To Sleep Safely In Your Car After A Disaster; Takes Steps To Keep Warm, Prevent Blood Clots

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The ground outside an elementary school is seen filled with cars, which people used for shelter after the Kumamoto Earthquake in April 2016, in Mashiki, Kumamoto Prefecture.

When staying in a house or an evacuation shelter is not possible after an earthquake or other disaster strikes, sleeping overnight in a vehicle sometimes becomes an option that needs to be considered. However, people who resort to this should take precautions to ensure they stave off economy class syndrome and hypothermia, especially during the bitterly cold winter months.

According to a survey by the Kumamoto prefectural government, almost half of the people who sought shelter away from their homes after the Kumamoto Earthquake in April 2016 said the place they spent the most time was “inside a vehicle.” After the Noto Peninsula Earthquake struck on Jan. 1, 2024, many people were forced to spend nights inside their vehicles during some frigid weather. Many evacuees took this option because they felt worried about being inside buildings as aftershocks jolted the region or because they wanted to keep some privacy, among other reasons.

“In the initial stage after a disaster happens, staying in a vehicle is one option for evacuees. It shouldn’t be ruled out,” Kansai University Prof. Shozo Nagata, an expert on disaster prevention administration, said. “However, people need to make preparations and plans in advance. It’s especially important to prevent hypothermia when staying in a vehicle during the cold winter months.”

All the windows should be covered by insulated shades or something similar to stop cold air from creeping into the vehicle. Stuffing plastic bags and other bags filled with clothes and similar items in the footwells is a good way to stop cold air from coming in.

Having a hot water bottle and heat packs on hand is a good idea, and people also should wear heavy winter clothing and neck warmers to keep warm. Nagata also recommends having a portable power supply and an in-vehicle inverter so electric appliances can be turned on inside the vehicle. This will enable electric blankets and electric lap blankets to be used.

Leaving the engine running to keep the heater going when snow is falling is dangerous. Snow piling up outside can block the tailpipe, sending exhaust fumes into the vehicle and possibly resulting in carbon monoxide poisoning.

Regularly clear snow from the area around the tailpipe and keep some distance from any vehicles parked nearby. When going to sleep, turn off the engine if circumstances allow, and spend the night in a winter sleeping bag that retains heat well. Do not park under large trees, as snow could slide off the branches and bury the vehicle.

Stay close to info sources

During very cold weather, people tend to shut themselves inside the confined space of a vehicle for long periods. However, staying in the same position for hours on end can cause economy class syndrome, a condition in which blood clots that form in the legs move to the lungs and clog blood vessels there.

“To prevent this from happening, make enough room in your vehicle to lie down, stretch out your legs and turn over,” said Kazuhiko Hanzawa, a specially appointed professor at Niigata University and a doctor who has researched the syndrome.

Tilt the front seats forward, and then use towels or other belongings to fill spaces in the footwells or any steps inside the vehicle. Try to set aside an area about 80 centimeters wide for each person. Wear compression socks during the day to prevent clots forming, and drink plenty of water.

Try to do some moderate exercise. Get out of the vehicle every three or four hours and walk around for about five minutes, and also do some light exercise and stretching. Rubbing one’s calf muscles and massages also are effective in preventing the syndrome.

Staying in a vehicle for a prolonged period will make it difficult to acquire necessary supplies and information from authorities. Whenever possible, use parking lots at public facilities and other locations where useful information could be readily available. It also is worth considering moving into an evacuation shelter when the time is right.