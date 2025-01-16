Women and Regional areas / Many Women Leaving Regional Hometowns to Live in Tokyo; Drawn By Greater Opportunities, Diverse Lifestyles

More and more women are leaving the regional communities where they were born and flooding into the Tokyo area. This is the first installment of a series featuring women who have left their hometowns, and some who have remained, to examine how to create a society in which women can flourish anywhere they choose.

Diverse ways of life

Yuno Mori, 18, from Sabae, Fukui Prefecture, went to Keio University because she was attracted to the wide range of studies on resolving social issues. She likes her hometown, which is rich in nature, and hopes to return after graduation. She also thinks it would be better to raise children near her parents’ home.

But when Mori mentioned these plans to a woman in her 50s when she returned home this summer, the woman was vehemently opposed. “You left [this town] for Tokyo. I don’t want you to experience what I had to go through here,” she said.

The local company where the woman works has almost no female managers. An internet search revealed that the employment rate for women in Fukui was high, but there were wage gaps, with men and women held fewer managerial positions compared to men.

Mori was surprised. She’d thought that men and women lived in a world of equality, and she’d never been forced to do anything simply because she was female. The term “gender discrimination” did not ring a bell.

However, she thought, if her diligent studies were not valued at a local company or she was treated differently from her male colleagues, she might regret her choice. When talking with friends from regional areas at her university, many of them said that companies in Tokyo have better maternity leave programs and childcare support measures. They didn’t want to go back to their hometowns, they said.

“If I go back to my hometown, will I be able to chart my future career?” Mori thought.

Data shows a clear trend of young women moving out of regional areas and going to the Tokyo metropolitan area, which encompasses Tokyo and the prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba.

According to the report on the regional economy released by the Cabinet Office in December 2023, the “transfer surplus” into the Tokyo area was about 54,000 men and 63,000 women from January to September 2023. The numbers are calculated by subtracting the number of people who move out of the area from the number who move in.

In the younger group of people age 15-29, women have outnumbered men since 2015. A report released in April last year by the Population Strategy Council, a government-appointed group of experts, warned that 744 municipalities nationwide may disappear in the future due to their shrinking population of young women.

Discomfort with hometown



Top: Akari Yamauchi, who works in Tokyo, says the city is ideal for having side jobs and presents many opportunities.

Bottom: Akari Yamauchi’s side job as an illustrator

Akari Yamauchi, 26, from Ibaraki, Osaka Prefecture, has a side job as an illustrator while working full-time for an IT-related company in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo. So far, she has worked on more than 150 projects as an illustrator, including jobs for major confectionery manufacturers and local governments.

Yamauchi studied at Waseda University and only visited companies in Tokyo during her job search. She felt it would be more efficient to seek jobs only in the capital due to the enormous number of companies there.

However, she is strongly attached to her hometown. Since moving to Tokyo, Yamauchi returns to her hometown two or three times a year and had hoped that she could someday return for good.

It was only recently that she began to feel a sense of discomfort with her hometown. When she went out for drinks with some friends after returning for a visit there, the topic of conversation turned to their views on marriage.

“There is no way we’d be able to afford to raise children if we’re not married,” her friends said. Yamauchi found herself unable to agree, because she wanted to be financially independent and balance work and family life. It is true that in most cases the husband’s income supports the family finances. However, she also wondered if it was enough to just accept this reality.

Some of the women Yamauchi has met in Tokyo were single and devoted to their work. Some others were balancing family and career, while still others were putting family first. She feels at ease amid the diverse ways of life and atmosphere of acceptance.

“I think there are few role models for women in regional areas,” she said.

It is also true that there are more opportunities in the Tokyo area for those who want to have side jobs. Yamauchi is leaning toward the option of continuing to live in Tokyo, as she wants to live her life as she sees fit, she said.

NPO encourages women to study at good universities

Akiko Koga, secretary general of the nonprofit organization #YourChoiceProject, discusses with her colleagues how to approach schoolteachers.

The #YourChoiceProject, a nonprofit organization led by students at the University of Tokyo, is working to increase the opportunities for women in regional areas to pursue higher education. To that end, the group is providing career counseling and publishing a book compiling survey results.

Akiko Koga, 23, who serves as secretary general of the NPO, is a fourth-year student at the university’s Faculty of Engineering. She graduated from a girls’ high school in Fukuoka Prefecture.

When Koga was a sophomore in high school, she met a female student from Tokyo University who came to help out at a cram school camp. It was the first time she had come into contact with a student from the prestigious school.

“I thought she was cool,” she said with admiration. Even so, Koga could not say, “I want to study at the University of Tokyo.”

Academic ability was not the only reason. There were no girls around her who wanted to go there, and most of the girls with good grades were aiming for medical schools in their hometowns or in nearby prefectures.

The turning point came when she heard that one of her classmates was aiming for the University of Tokyo. She could say naturally, “Me too.” It was the first time in four years that a student from her school had applied there. Although she could not get in during her final year of high school, she was able to pass the entrance exam a year later.

“I’m surprised your parents allowed you to go to Tokyo, as you’re their only daughter,” one of her acquaintances said. Her friend appeared to mean no offense, and congratulated her on getting in.

Last year, Koga and her colleagues surveyed 3,700 students at high schools throughout Japan where most of the graduates are expected to go to college. When they were asked to select on a 5-point scale the degree to which they felt that “going to a difficult-to-enter university would be advantageous to their future,” there was no difference between male and female students in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

In regional areas, however, the aggregate score for girls was significantly lower than for boys. The survey also highlighted the tendency for girls in regional areas to place more importance on obtaining a job that requires qualifications rather than going to a university with a high deviation score.

Koga and her colleagues believe that sharing their own experiences may change the attitudes of the female students. They describe college life to high school girls in regional areas online and through other means, and offer advice on choosing a college.

“My parents are against my going to college because it will delay my marriage.”

“My parents say I don’t have to leave my hometown to go on to higher education.”

Their talks with high school girls were full of moments that made them wonder, “Does this still happen today?”

“I want the girls to realize that no matter where we live, we have a variety of options and possibilities,” Koga said. She hopes that her steady activities will serve as a guide for girls living in regional areas.

Diverse work styles in regional areas

Kana Takeda

One of the reasons for the outflow of women from rural areas to the Tokyo area is that “there are not enough opportunities to learn that there are various companies and work styles even in rural areas,” according to Kana Takeda, general manager of the Employment & Life Design Research Department of the Center for Strategic Management & Innovation at the Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. in Tokyo.

Local key industries are often chosen for students’ work experience. “It’s important to carefully teach students that there are various types of jobs, such as planning and public relations, and that they can find fulfillment at local companies,” Takeda said.

She also pointed out that it is important to find and introduce examples of diverse work styles for women.

Many of the speakers at seminars on women’s advancement in regional areas are women entrepreneurs and business owners.

“It’s important to learn from women who are leading the way. However, women in regional areas may be able to find diverse choices for working in the regions by learning about various role models in regional areas, such as women who are balancing work and family, or women who are doing side jobs,” Takeda said.

New lifestyles that can be achieved in regional areas are becoming more common, such as remote work and living in two regions. “As diverse ways of working are being explored, more people may choose to live in regional areas. Companies and local governments must develop a flexible system to accommodate such needs,” she said.