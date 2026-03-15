Israeli Forces Kill Four Palestinians in West Bank, Palestinian Health Authorities Say

Reuters

Smoke rises as the Israeli army demolishes a Palestinian house, in Dura, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, March 14, 2026.

JERUSALEM, March 15 (Reuters) – Israeli forces killed four Palestinians, including a mother, father and two children, as they drove in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, Palestinian health authorities said.

A mother and father, ages 35 and 37, and two of their children, ages 5 and 7, were shot in the head in the village of Tammun, while two of their other children sustained injuries, Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli military said it was looking into the reports.

The Palestinian Health Ministry also said one Palestinian was killed in an attack by settlers overnight.

Israeli settlers in the West Bank are taking advantage of curbs on movement imposed during the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran ​to attack Palestinians, with military roadblocks preventing ambulances from reaching victims quickly, rights groups and medics say.

Settlers have killed at least five Palestinians in the West Bank since the Iran war began on February 28, according to the Palestinian health ministry.