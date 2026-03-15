Israeli Forces Kill Four Palestinians in West Bank, Palestinian Health Authorities Say
16:58 JST, March 15, 2026
JERUSALEM, March 15 (Reuters) – Israeli forces killed four Palestinians, including a mother, father and two children, as they drove in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, Palestinian health authorities said.
A mother and father, ages 35 and 37, and two of their children, ages 5 and 7, were shot in the head in the village of Tammun, while two of their other children sustained injuries, Palestinian health authorities.
The Israeli military said it was looking into the reports.
The Palestinian Health Ministry also said one Palestinian was killed in an attack by settlers overnight.
Israeli settlers in the West Bank are taking advantage of curbs on movement imposed during the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran to attack Palestinians, with military roadblocks preventing ambulances from reaching victims quickly, rights groups and medics say.
Settlers have killed at least five Palestinians in the West Bank since the Iran war began on February 28, according to the Palestinian health ministry.
Top Articles in News Services
-
Survey Shows False Election Info Perceived as True
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Falls as US-Iran Tensions Unsettle Investors (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Rises on Tech Rally and Takaichi’s Spending Hopes (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan to Ban Use of Power Banks on Airplanes
-
North Korea Unveils Image of Kim Jong Un’s Teenage Daughter Firing Rifle
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Japan Figure Skating Legend Yuzuru Hanyu Is Proud Disaster Survivor and Gold Medalist, Vows to Continue Support Efforts
-
iPS Treatments Pass Key Milestone, but Broader Applications Far from Guaranteed