Iran Names Khamenei’s Son, Mojtaba, As New Supreme Leader, State Media Report

Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via Reuters
Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, visits Hezbollah’s office in Tehran, Oct. 1, 2024.

Reuters

9:55 JST, March 9, 2026

DUBAI – Iran’s Assembly of Experts has named Mojtaba ‌Khamenei ⁠to replace his father, ‌Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the ⁠country’s new supreme leader, state media reported on Sunday.

Mojtaba, a mid-ranking cleric with close ‌ties to the powerful Revolutionary Guards, had ⁠long ‌been viewed by elements of Iran’s ruling establishment as ‌a potential successor to his father, who was killed after the United States ‌and Israel launched ⁠strikes on ⁠Iran.

Although Iran’s ruling ‌ideology frowns ‌on the principle of hereditary succession, he ‌has a powerful following within the Guards and his dead father’s still-influential office.

