Israeli Settler Fatally Shoots Palestinian in West Bank, Health Ministry Says
11:12 JST, March 8, 2026
RAMALLAH, West Bank, March 7 (Reuters) – An Israeli settler shot dead a 27-year-old Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
The man was killed in the village area of Masafer Yatta, near the Palestinian city of Hebron, according to the Health Ministry and the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.
The Israeli military said the shooter was a reserve soldier who arrived at the scene after receiving a report of confrontations between settlers and Palestinians. The incident was being investigated, the military said.
Masafer Yatta is among the sites where Palestinians have been increasingly displaced by settler violence that has risen sharply over the past two years, according to the United Nations.
Two Palestinian brothers were shot dead by an Israeli on Monday near the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
Israeli newspaper Haaretz said the military police were investigating a reserve soldier for Monday’s shooting.
Top Articles in News Services
-
Survey Shows False Election Info Perceived as True
-
Hong Kong Ex-Publisher Jimmy Lai’s Sentence Raises International Outcry as China Defends It
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Falls as US-Iran Tensions Unsettle Investors (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Touches 58,000 as Yen, Jgbs Rally on Election Fallout (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Rises on Tech Rally and Takaichi’s Spending Hopes (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages Caused by Fraudulent Actions Without Waiting for Third-Party Committee Review