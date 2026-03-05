Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Rebounds but Fails to Make up Three Days of Losses (UPDATE 1)
12:15 JST, March 5, 2026 (updated at 17:00 JST)
TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) – Japanese shares rose on Thursday, as the market tried to stabilize after a three-session losing streak sparked by the Middle East war, though gains were not enough to recoup the cumulative loss.
The Nikkei 225 Index .N225 gained 1.9% to close at 55,278.06, trimming gains from a 4.4% surge earlier in the day. The broader Topix .TOPX ended 1.9% higher at 3,702.67 after rallying nearly 4% earlier.
The Nikkei fell to a one-month low on Wednesday, as part of a broader selloff in Asian equities, and shed 7.8% over the three sessions, with investors selling risk assets amid the Middle East conflict and booking profits after record highs.
“When share prices were spiking right until recently, the market felt overheated regardless of the timeframe you looked at,” said Shuutaro Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.”But now that we’ve seen a sharp pullback, that short-term sense of overheating is starting to dissipate.”
Asian shares rallied on Thursday amid a decline in U.S. Treasuries, signaling a tentative recovery in risk appetite that has been hammered by the escalating war in the Middle East.
Semiconductor-related heavyweights uplifted the Nikkei index, with chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T gaining 4.2% and chip-making machinery manufacturer Tokyo Electron 8035.T up 2.5%. SoftBank Group 9984.T, a technology and investment conglomerate, climbed 4.3%.
The energy explorers index .IMING.T leaped 6.8%, with oil and gas explorer Inpex 1605.T notching a record closing high.
On the flip side, airline shares edged lower, with Japan’s largest air carrier ANA Holdings 9202.T losing 0.7% and rival Japan Airlines 9201.T slipping 1.1%, as concerns over Middle East tensions and elevated oil prices lingered.
There were 176 advancers on the Nikkei index against 48 decliners.
Top Articles in News Services
-
Survey Shows False Election Info Perceived as True
-
Hong Kong Ex-Publisher Jimmy Lai’s Sentence Raises International Outcry as China Defends It
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Falls as US-Iran Tensions Unsettle Investors (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Touches 58,000 as Yen, Jgbs Rally on Election Fallout (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Rises on Tech Rally and Takaichi’s Spending Hopes (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan