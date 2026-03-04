Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>News Services>Reuters

North Korea to Hold Election for Supreme People’s Assembly Following Party Congress

KCNA via REUTERS
The 11th Session of the 14th Supreme People’s Assembly is held at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo released by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency October 9, 2024.

Reuters

11:58 JST, March 4, 2026

SEOUL, March 4 (Reuters) – North Korea will hold an election on March 15 to pick delegates for its Supreme People’s Assembly, KCNA state news agency said on Wednesday, likely in preparation for a new session of its parliament to legislate policies adopted at last month’s ruling party congress.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Reuters Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in News Services

JN ACCESS RANKING