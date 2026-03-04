North Korea to Hold Election for Supreme People’s Assembly Following Party Congress
Reuters
11:58 JST, March 4, 2026
SEOUL, March 4 (Reuters) – North Korea will hold an election on March 15 to pick delegates for its Supreme People’s Assembly, KCNA state news agency said on Wednesday, likely in preparation for a new session of its parliament to legislate policies adopted at last month’s ruling party congress.
