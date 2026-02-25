Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>News Services>Reuters

Japan’s Services Inflation Steady, Signals Wage-Driven Price Pressure

Reuters
A man takes a lunch at a restaurant in the Ameyoko shopping district in Tokyo, Japan, May 15, 2025.

Reuters

10:48 JST, February 25, 2026

TOKYO, Feb 25 (Reuters) – A leading indicator of Japan’s services sector prices rose 2.6% in January from a year earlier, data showed on Wednesday, a sign rising wages from a tight labor market continued to pile inflationary pressure on the economy.

The increase in the services producer price index, which tracks the price companies charge each other for services, followed a 2.6% gain in December, Bank of Japan data showed.

The rise was driven by higher charges for construction work and temporary staff services, the data showed.

The BOJ ended a decade-long, massive stimulus program in 2024 and in December raised short-term interest rates to 0.75% on the view Japan was on the cusp of durably meeting its 2% inflation target.

With consumer inflation exceeding 2% for nearly four years, the central bank has signaled its readiness to keep hiking borrowing costs if prices continue to rise steadily accompanied by higher wages.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has said the central bank would keep a close eye on whether prospects of steady wage gains will prod more companies to pass on rising labor costs, in judging how soon to hike interest rates again.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Reuters Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in News Services

JN ACCESS RANKING