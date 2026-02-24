Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Rises as Trading Resumes after Holiday, AI-Related Stocks Shine
12:21 JST, February 24, 2026
TOKYO, Feb 24 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend, with AI-related stocks rallying on expectation of further investment in AI infrastructure after a report of a possible Nvidia-OpenAI deal.
The Nikkei .N225 rose 0.76% to 57,256.55 by the midday break after closing 1.1% lower on Friday. The broader Topix .TOPX edged up 0.1% to 3,812.33. Markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.
“Although it is still a speculation, investors reacted to the news about Nvidia and OpenAI. Expectations for growth in AI infrastructure grew,” said Naoki Fujiwara, a senior fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management.
NvidiaNVDA.O is close to finalizing a $30 billion investment in OpenAI as the chipmaker moves to take a stake in one of its largest customers, Reuters reported last week.
Fiber-optic cable makers jumped, with Furukawa Electric 5801.T surging 13.16% to become the top percentage gainer on the Nikkei. Sumitomo Electric 5802.T and Fujikura 5803.T rose 9% and 7.55%, respectively.
Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T rose 3.95%.
Bank shares fell on caution over the potential impact of Blue Owl CapitalOWL.N after the private capital firm said last week it would sell assets across three funds, return the proceeds to investors and pay down debt.
“If bank shares were sold off on the news about Blue Owl, it would be a good opportunity to buy,” said Shinkin Asset’s Fujiwara, as risks on Japanese banks are limited because their loan to deposit ratio has been kept low.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T fell 1.75%, Mizuho Financial Group 8411.T lost 3.29% and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 8316.T fell 2.77%.
The bank share index .IBNKS.T lost 2.5% to become the worst performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes.
Software-related shares fell, tracking losses in their U.S. peers on AI disruption fears.
Fujitsu 6702.T tanked 8.95%. NEC 6701.T and Nomura Research 4307.T lost 7.12% and 7.91%, respectively.
Top Articles in News Services
-
Survey Shows False Election Info Perceived as True
-
Prudential Life Expected to Face Inspection over Fraud
-
Hong Kong Ex-Publisher Jimmy Lai’s Sentence Raises International Outcry as China Defends It
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Touches 58,000 as Yen, Jgbs Rally on Election Fallout (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Falls as US-Iran Tensions Unsettle Investors (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan