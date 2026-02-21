Trump Calls Supreme Court Tariff Ruling a Disgrace, Say Sources

Reuters
1:29 JST, February 21, 2026
WASHINGTON, Feb 20 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump called the Supreme Court ruling on his sweeping global tariffs a “disgrace” on Friday after the decision came during his meeting with state governors, sources familiar with the matter said.
