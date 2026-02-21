Hot word :

Trump Calls Supreme Court Tariff Ruling a Disgrace, Say Sources

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a working breakfast with governors at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 20, 2026.

1:29 JST, February 21, 2026

WASHINGTON, Feb 20 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump called the Supreme Court ruling on his sweeping global tariffs a “disgrace” on Friday after the decision came during his meeting with state governors, sources familiar with the matter said.

