Japan’s Core Inflation Slows to 2-Year Low, Complicates BOJ Rate-Hike Timing
10:37 JST, February 20, 2026
TOKYO, Feb 20 (Reuters) – Japan’s annual core consumer inflation hit 2.0% in January, marking the slowest pace in two years, data showed on Friday, suggesting weakening cost-push pressure that could complicate the central bank’s decision on how soon to raise interest rates.
The year-on-year increase in the core consumer price index, which excludes volatile fresh food costs, matched a median market forecast and slowed from a 2.4% gain in December.
The data is in line with the Bank of Japan’s projection that core consumer inflation will briefly slow below its 2% target due to the base effect of last year’s spike.
A separate index stripping away both fresh food and fuel prices, which is closely watched by the BOJ as a better indicator of demand-driven inflation, rose 2.6% in January after a 2.9% gain in December. It marked the slowest annual pace of rise since February 2025.
The BOJ ended a decade-long, massive stimulus in 2024 and raised interest rates in several steps including in December on the view Japan was making steady progress in durably achieving its 2% inflation target.
A majority of economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank to raise its key interest rate to 1% from the current 0.75% by end-June.
Top Articles in News Services
-
Survey Shows False Election Info Perceived as True
-
Prudential Life Expected to Face Inspection over Fraud
-
Hong Kong Ex-Publisher Jimmy Lai’s Sentence Raises International Outcry as China Defends It
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Touches 58,000 as Yen, Jgbs Rally on Election Fallout (UPDATE 1)
-
Trump Names Former Federal Reserve Governor Warsh as the Next Fed Chair, Replacing Powell
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged