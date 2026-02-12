Whatsapp Says Russia Tried to Fully Block Service to Push State App

Reuters file photo

A teenager poses for a photo while holding a smartphone in front of a Whatsapp logo in this illustration taken September 11, 2025.

Feb 11 (Reuters) – Russia has attempted to “fully block” Meta Platforms META.O-owned WhatsApp in the country, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday, as it promotes home-grown platforms and seeks greater control over its internet space.

A simmering dispute with foreign tech providers intensified after Moscow’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Russian authorities are pushing a state-backed rival app called ‘MAX’, which critics claim could be used to track users. State media have dismissed those accusations as false.

WhatsApp said the block is Russia’s efforts to drive users to a “state-owned surveillance app.”

“We continue to do everything we can to keep users connected,” the company said.

When asked if WhatsApp would return in Russia, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told TASS in a video published by the state news agency on Wednesday: “This is again a question of fulfilling the legislation. If the Meta corporation fulfills this and enters into dialog with Russian authorities, then we have the possibility of reaching an agreement.”

“If the corporation (Meta) sticks to an uncompromising position and, I would say, shows itself unready to align with Russian legislation, then there is no chance.”

The Financial Times previously reported that Russian authorities have removed the secure messaging application, which has about 100 million users, from the equivalent of an online directory run by Roskomnadzor, the state’s communications watchdog.

Kremlin did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last year, Russia began limiting some calls on WhatsApp and messaging service Telegram, accusing foreign-owned platforms of refusing to share information with law enforcement in fraud and terrorism cases. It also blocked Apple’s AAPL.O video-calling app FaceTime in December.

Telegram’s Russian-born founder Pavel Durov previously said it would remain committed to protecting freedom of speech and user privacy.