South Korea’s Lee Congratulates Japan’s Takaichi for Party’s Election Victory

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Japan and South Korean flags

Reuters

16:31 JST, February 9, 2026

SEOUL, Feb 9 (Reuters) – South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for her party’s election victory, and wished Japan continued success under her leadership.

Lee said in a social media message he hoped to see her soon in South Korea, as the two leaders engage in shuttle diplomacy.

